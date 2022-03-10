One Fort Worth restaurant closes after inspectors find serious health code violation

One Fort Worth restaurant was closed due to a serious health code violation and another was required to undergo a follow-up inspection after city health inspectors found enough violations to warrant immediate correction.

The city inspected 78 food service establishments from Feb. 27 to March 5.

Family Pho at 9400 Clifford St. had to temporarily close after inspectors found the restaurant did not have hot water during an inspection on Feb. 28 in which it scored a 22 on the demerit system, according to city records. East Gourmet at 6080 Hulen St. had to immediately fix the most serious problems after receiving a score of 32.

Heath department records list the restaurant at 9400 Clifford St. as Family Pho, but the restaurant at that address advertises its name online as Pho House. An employee at the restaurant told the Star-Telegram over the phone an owner was not immediately available to comment.

In Fort Worth, with the demerit system, the lower the score on a restaurant health inspection the better the restaurant performed. A score of zero violations is perfect. Restaurants with scores over 30 are required to immediately fix the most serious problems and undergo a follow-up inspection.

restaurant inspections

2021-2022 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Fort Worth restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

In addition to the lack of hot water at Family Pho, inspectors found food being improperly prepared, improperly stored food, lights out in the cook area and unclean walls, floors and/or ceilings.

At East Gourmet, inspectors found a dead roach in the prep sink, improperly stored food, water that wasn’t the right temperatures in the women’s restroom, a gap in the back door, an unclean ventilation hood system and improper use of a handwashing sink.

The AFC Sushi at Harris Fort Worth Hospital and cafe at Mercedes Benz Financial both received perfect scores.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for Feb. 27th - March 5th, 2022. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.