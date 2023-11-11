One found dead after Panola County shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Panola County Saturday morning, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the shooting west of Batesville on Milam Road at 4 a.m. The victim was found dead on the scene, reports say.

PCSO says that the investigation is ongoing and a person of interest has been developed.

