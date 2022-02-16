Coroner ID's woman, 51, who died following Harborcreek house fire as state police probe continues

The Erie County Coroner's Office has identified a woman who died after she was found inside her burning home in Harborcreek Township on Tuesday morning.

Coroner Lyell Cook identified the woman on Wednesday morning as Bonnie Kahler, 51.

Kahler was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 11:36 a.m. at UPMC Hamot after she was brought there from the scene of the fire, in the 500 block of Parkside Drive, off East Lake Road.

The fire was reported on Tuesday at 10:25 a.m., according to Erie County 911.

Cook said the cause of Kahler's death is still under investigation, as his office is awaiting the results of toxicology testing.

A Fairfield Hose Co. firefighter works at the scene of a house fire on Tuesday in the 500 block of Parkside Drive in Harborcreek Township.

Authorities said Kahler was found in the basement of the residence after area fire departments were called to the house and found heavy fire in the basement of the single-family dwelling.

Numerous fire departments, including an engine company from the Erie Bureau of Fire, were sent to fight the fire.

The fire was contained to the basement of the house, said Jim Hawryliw, chief of the Fairfield Hose Co., said Tuesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. Lt. Mark Weindorf, crime section supervisor for state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township, said Tuesday afternoon that investigators are treating the incident as "a general death investigation."

Fairfield Hose Co. firefighters look in a ground-floor garage at the scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Parkside Drive in Harborcreek Township on Tuesday.

Updated information on the investigation was not available from state police Wednesday morning.

Hawryliw said three firefighters suffered burns and other injuries while fighting the fire, including one firefighter who suffered a broken leg.

