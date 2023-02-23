One in four investors to lose out in April’s dividend tax raid

Jeremy Hunt - Stefan Rousseau/PA

One in four investors face losing out to Jemery Hunt's impending dividend tax raid, it has emerged.

In April the annual dividend allowance – the amount you can earn from shareholder payouts before tax is due – will fall from £2,000 to £1,000 and then to £500 in 2024.

The Government admitted at last year's Autumn Statement that the move, which the Chancellor called a tax on “unearned income”, would raise £420m in the first two years and more than £3bn by 2028.

Around 3.2 million people will be caught when the allowance is halved, HM Revenue and Customs estimated, and a further 1.2 million when the allowance is slashed again next year.

A quarter of customers at AJ Bell, one of Britain's biggest brokers, hold investments outside of a tax wrapper, meaning their tax bills could soar this spring, The Telegraph has learnt.

What's more, an improving London stock market could mean even more are dragged into the net, as oil and gas giants and banks that dominate the index report record profits. Despite the gloomy economic outlook for the UK, the FTSE 100 is forecast to pay out a record-breaking £86bn in 2023.

Laura Suter of AJ Bell said: “This boost to dividends is a double-edged sword for those with decent investments outside an ISA or pension. They stand to benefit from a boost to their incomes, but could face a bigger tax hit from April.”

Any income earned in an Isa is sheltered from tax, but investors can only put in up to £20,000 a year.

Any investor with £20,000 held outside of an Isa in a portfolio yielding 5pc a year will hit the allowance when it falls to £1,000 in April, while anyone with £10,000 outside of an Isa will be affected by the £500 limit which kicks in next year, AJ found.

Dividends are taxed at 8.75pc for basic rate taxpayers, 33.75pc for higher rate taxpayers and 39.35pc for additional rate taxpayers.

Cutting the allowance to £1,000 represents a cost to a basic-rate taxpayer of £87.50, £337.50 for a higher-rate taxpayer and £393.50 for an additional-rate taxpayer, according to the investment firm Quilter. Slashing the allowance again in 2024-25 will cost them £131.40, £506.25 and £590.25 respectively. The exact amount per individual will vary depending on their tax band, dividend income and total income.

Shaun Moore of firm said the cut risked pushing savers away from income investing. “Some investors may look to reconsider their investment strategy by focusing on assets that generate returns in different ways, for example capital growth or interest,” he said. “Investors must be careful to not allow the tax tail to wag the dog here as different investment strategies may generate different risk and reward ratios, which end up unaligned to your attitude to risk.”

Investors face a further hit in April because of changes to the capital gains tax allowance, which will drop from £12,300 to just £6,000 – and then to £3,000 next year.

Government figures released this week show that CGT receipts hit a record high of £13.2bn in January, up 24pc on the same period last year, as investors rushed to cash in gains ahead of the tax crackdown.

However, it is not just investors who will be caught out by the dividend tax changes. Freelancers, many of whom pay themselves in dividends, will also face higher tax bills.

Andy Chamberlain of The Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed, an industry body, said many of those affected were some of Britain's smallest businesses who “use dividends to prop up modest salaries, if and when their company has profits to distribute”.

“If the Government is serious about economic growth, it should be incentivising those who work for themselves, not discouraging them with high taxes,” he said.

Sarah Coles of the investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown said entrepreneurs who pay themselves in dividends – and are among the 232,000 earning between £125,140 and £150,000 who will enter the additional-rate tax band in April – may want to consider taking their dividends now.

“Not only do you get a higher allowance this side of the tax year (£2,000 compared to £1,000 from April 6), but you also pay 33.75pc on the excess as a higher rate taxpayer instead of 39.35pc as an additional rate taxpayer.”

As for savers, the best way to mitigate dividend tax is to make use of tax wrappers such as Isas. However, Ms Suter said, many people will have far more in income-yielding investments than they have Isa allowance remaining.

“If this is the case, they should prioritise their investments that pay the highest dividends first, to try to keep more of their income from the taxman’s clutches,” she added.