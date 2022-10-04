One of four men who allegedly assaulted fellow Grand Forks County jail inmate changes plea

Oct. 4—GRAND FORKS — One of four men charged with assault on a fellow inmate at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center changed his plea on Monday, Oct. 3.

Shaquille Jabri Reggs, incarcerated earlier this year for conspiracy to deliver schedule II stimulants, pleaded guilty to the felony B charge as well as two additional charges received during his incarceration: aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, both class C felonies.

Per his plea agreement, Reggs was sentenced to 10 years on his conspiracy charge, first serving five years, with credit for 224 days served. Reggs will serve his sentences concurrently, and he will be on probation for 18 months following his release.

According to an affidavit from the assault case, Deputy Ryan Thompson was dispatched on June 3 to the GFCCC to address an assault that occurred June 2, the previous day.

Thompson spoke to Charles Lambert, who said he was assaulted by four other inmates. Police records say Lambert identified his attackers as David Noye, Shaquille Reggs, Davion Burris, and Jake Donahue. Lambert told Thompson he was called into a cell by Noye and told to cover the window. Reggs confronted Lambert about being a registered sex offender, and then all four men attacked him.

Lambert sought medical attention at Altru after the attack. He was diagnosed with a broken nose, fractured vertebrae, fractured rib, as well as several cuts and bruises.

Video evidence from the GFCCC supported Lambert's recollection of events.

Court records state that Lambert was convicted of one count of sexual abuse on May 11, 2006, and is required to register as a sexual offender.

Noye, Burris, and Donahue will have their final dispositional conferences at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.