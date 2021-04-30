One of four men shot Thursday in Baltimore dies as city’s homicide count reaches 100

BALTIMORE – One of four men shot Thursday in Baltimore has died, pushing the city’s homicide count to 100 a week ahead of last year’s pace, police said.

The 48-year-old man was gunned down around Thursday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers responded around 3:32 p.m. to the rear alley in the 200 block of N. North Hilton St. near the city’s Allendale and Carroll-South Hilton neighborhoods, according to police. They found the 48-year-old, who had been shot multiple times, police said. Medics took the man to an area hospital for treatment.

In light of the man’s death, police said, homicide detectives assumed the case from shooting investigators assigned to the police department’s Southwest District.

Only about 10 minutes elapsed before officers responded to another shooting.

Around 3:40 p.m., a 41-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 2100 block of Madison Ave. in the Druid Heights neighborhood of West Baltimore, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated. Anyone with information is urged by police to contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.

Roughly four hours later, a 35-year-old man was shot in the ear in the 4100 block of Eierman Ave., off Belair Road near Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, in Northeast Baltimore, police said. Officer responded around 6:55 p.m. and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police ask anyone with information to call Northeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2444.

About 15 minutes later, around 7:10 p.m., police said, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire.

They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of Riggs Ave., police said. Medics took the victim to the hospital. Police did not release his name, age or condition.

Baltimore had been on the verge of 100 homicides since the death of Wayne Williams on Wednesday. Williams, 21, died after being shot in the 100 block of N. Payson St. in the Penrose neighborhood Tuesday, becoming the 99th homicide victim of the year.

Police released Williams’ identity Thursday, along with the names and ages of two other homicide victims who were shot Tuesday.

Kevin Eugene Adams, 43, was killed in the 1800 block of Bloomingdale Road on Tuesday, and Bruce Bernard Lemon, 31, was killed the same day while in the 2300 block of E. Hoffman St., police said.

No working phone numbers were listed for family members of Williams, Adams or Lemon.

Violent crime in Baltimore continued unabated in 2020 despite a lockdown mandate and other measures intended to curb the pandemic.

The city surpassed 100 homicides last year as shootings spiked in early May, as the city entered a 72-hour Baltimore CeaseFire weekend, during which volunteers go out to homicide scenes and “bless the areas,” encouraging peace.