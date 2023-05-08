One of four people accused in Elmira torture, murder of Juan Jose Gotay has pleaded guilty

One of four people implicated in the torture and murder of a New York City man in Elmira more than two years ago has pleaded guilty to a murder charge in that case and kidnapping in a separate case.

Malik M. Weems, 20, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is one of four people who were charged in connection with the January 2021 torture and murder of 39-year-old Juan Jose Gotay.

In Chemung County Court on Friday, Weems pleaded guilty in front of Judge Ottavio Campanella to a count of second-degree murder, in full satisfaction of the indictment against him.

He also pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping after admitting he abducted a man in early April 2021 with the intent to compel a third person to pay ransom.

Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, foreground, is joined by various law enforcement officials Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, to discuss details of the investigation into the torture and murder of a New York City man in Elmira.

A Chemung County grand jury initially indicted Thomas E. Bovaird, 23, of Horseheads, on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, and three counts of second-degree assault in connection with Gotay's death.

Weems and Eddie Marte, 27, of New York City, were later indicted on the same charges.

Marte and Weems were also implicated in an unrelated April 2021 kidnapping and torture of a victim in Geneva, Ontario County.

A fourth person, who was 16 at the time of Gotay's death, couldn't be charged with first-degree murder since he was under 18, according to Chief Assistant District Attorney Susan Rider-Ulacco, who is prosecuting the case.

He was charged in Chemung County Youth Part with second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree assault.

Gotay was beaten and tortured around Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, 2021 at two houses on Elmira's Southside, 427-429 Partridge St. and 319 West Ave., according to the indictments.

Gotay was tortured and killed "in an especially cruel and wanton manner," the indictment stated.

The indictments allege the group shot Gotay in the left shoulder and left leg, repeatedly struck him in the face and body, causing, among other things, traumatic injuries to his head, including his jaw, mouth, and teeth, along with multiple broken ribs and fingers.

They are also accused of stabbing the victim in the eyes with a pointed object, mutilating his tongue, burning his ears and buttocks, and binding him with an electrical cord.

Men in Hazmat suits enter an apartment at 427 Partridge St. in Elmira on Thursday, May 6, 2021 during an investigation that eventually led to the indictment of three men on murder and other felony charges.

They allegedly then dumped Gotay's body in a remote area along U.S. Route 6 in Ulysses Township, Potter County, where his remains were discovered in April 2021.

No motive for Gotay's murder has ever been made public.

Weems admitted in court to his involvement in Gotay's torture and killing. The other three defendants are still awaiting trial in that case.

Weems, who was represented by defense attorney David Morabito Sr., is scheduled to be sentenced July 14.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, he faces a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of life in prison on the murder charge, and 15 years to life on the kidnapping charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Weems remains in custody at the Chemung County jail, pending his sentencing. Bovaird is also at the jail awaiting further court proceedings.

Marte has already been convicted of multiple felonies in the Ontario County kidnapping case and is incarcerated at Attica Correctional Facility.

