One Frosty Too Many — a nearly 30-pound cat — needs a home after rescue in Virginia

A Virginia shelter has now welcomed its second rotund resident — a nearly 30-pound gray cat.

“You KNOW we love a cat with a belly, and lord almighty this one has the best belly in town,” the Richmond Animal Care and Control team wrote on Facebook on Jan. 8.

The cat — lovingly named One Frosty Too Many — weighed 28.5 pounds when he arrived at the shelter.

Nicknamed Frosty, he was found wandering the streets when he was rescued at triple the normal weight for a cat, RACC outreach coordinator Robin Young told WWBT.

“We were like, ‘Oh my gosh, look how huge this cat is,’” Young told the outlet.

Frosty didn’t make a great first impression.

The shelter said his nearly 30 pounds of “pudge” comes with “a side of crankiness,” which may be brought on by his weight.

“As long as you let him do what he wants, when he wants, everything is fine,” the shelter said. “Still, we recommend you proceed with caution.”

In the few days since Frosty arrived at the shelter, he has “come out of his shell,” the shelter said, and has become “sweet, cuddly (and) affectionate.”

Due to his voluptuous size, Frosty was placed in a room all his own when he was unable to fit in the standard cages, Young told WWBT.

It has the added benefit of kicking off his weight loss journey.

“He needs a big room to kind of move around and exercise,” Young told the outlet.

Now, Frosty is looking for his forever home — and a diet.

Frosty has been active in his room, the shelter said, so his “weight loss journey should be no hard feat.”

The Richmond Animal Care and Control shelter has hosted a flabby feline before.

Patches, a cat weighing more than 40 pounds, was surrendered to the shelter on April 4, 2023, when his owner became homeless, McClatchy News reported.

Patches was surrendered to the shelter in April 2023, but has since made lots of progress in losing weight, tracked by his new family on Facebook.

Patches started a weight-loss program while at the shelter, which was continued by his new family when he was adopted on April 19, the shelter said.

Since then, the white and gray behemoth has lost nearly 14 pounds, his family shared in a Jan. 10 Facebook post on the page “Patches’ Journey,” which has been tracking his weight loss progress.

“We wish Frosty the very best,” the Patches’ Journey account commented on the shelter’s post.

Anyone with interest in meeting or adopting Frosty should reach out to the Richmond Animal Care and Control team by emailing Savannah.Hughes@rva.gov or calling (804) 646-5573.

Shelter was worried about this gluttonous cat’s future – but it just got great news

Starved puppy was left to die on curb in Ohio. 2 years later, he still needs a home

97 dogs and puppies saved from notorious breeder, officials say. It’s not the 1st time

Tiny ‘stowaway’ outraged after being rescued from inside of car, Texas photos show