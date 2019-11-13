Is ONE Gas's (NYSE:OGS) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 123% in five years. On the other hand, we note it's down 9.5% in about a month. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, ONE Gas managed to grow its earnings per share at 12% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 17% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for ONE Gas the TSR over the last 5 years was 152%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

ONE Gas provided a TSR of 6.8% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 20% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. If you would like to research ONE Gas in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

