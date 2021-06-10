One girl killed, another injured in gang shooting, Lexington County sheriff says

One child was killed and another was injured in a Wednesday night shooting at a party, Lexington County officials said.

Tashya Michelle Jay, 11, of Leesville, died at the scene, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Thursday morning.

Another girl was also shot and was taken to an area hospital, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said. Her injuries are not considered life threatening, according to Fisher.

Further information on her condition was not available.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related, the sheriff’s department said.

At about 10:40 p.m., deputies said they responded to reports of gunfire in the 700 block of Madera Road near Batesburg-Leesville. That’s near the intersection of South Pine and Willis streets.

“There were a lot of people on scene as there was a party happening at the home where the two girls were shot,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “Investigators worked through the night and continue to do everything they can to generate some information on who was involved in this.”

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

The gunfire damaged multiple mobile homes and vehicles in the area, according to the sheriff’s department.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, was not available, and as of 10 a.m. no arrests had been reported.

“Witnesses told us early on they thought this was gang-related,” Koon said. “We hope community members will come forward and share tips with us as they find out about what happened.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Further information on a motive for the shooting was not available, but the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.