One Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) insider upped their stake by 3.2% in the previous year

Looking at Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NYSE:GBCI ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Glacier Bancorp

The Independent Director David Boyles made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$51k worth of shares at a price of US$51.09 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$49.33). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. David Boyles was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Glacier Bancorp insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Glacier Bancorp Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Glacier Bancorp shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Glacier Bancorp and their transactions don't cause us concern. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

