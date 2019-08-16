Are All for One Group AG’s (ETR:A1OS) Returns Worth Your While?

Today we are going to look at All for One Group AG (ETR:A1OS) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for All for One Group:

0.13 = €16m ÷ (€189m - €68m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, All for One Group has an ROCE of 13%.

Does All for One Group Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, All for One Group's ROCE appears to be around the 12% average of the IT industry. Independently of how All for One Group compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

We can see that , All for One Group currently has an ROCE of 13%, less than the 18% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how All for One Group's past growth compares to other companies.

XTRA:A1OS Past Revenue and Net Income, August 16th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How All for One Group's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

All for One Group has total liabilities of €68m and total assets of €189m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 36% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, All for One Group's ROCE is boosted somewhat.

Our Take On All for One Group's ROCE

Our Take On All for One Group's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. All for One Group shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .