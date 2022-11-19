All for One Group (ETR:A1OS) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at All for One Group (ETR:A1OS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on All for One Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = €17m ÷ (€332m - €85m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, All for One Group has an ROCE of 6.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured All for One Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for All for One Group.

So How Is All for One Group's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at All for One Group doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.9% from 17% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for All for One Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 26% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

If you want to continue researching All for One Group, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

