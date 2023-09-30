One-handed catch in Princeton's win over Fairfield
The Vikings remain undefeated after beating Fairfield, 35-14.
The Vikings remain undefeated after beating Fairfield, 35-14.
Alvarez is giving up 4 inches in height and 3 inches in reach to Charlo in their bout for the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday. But he's not concerned and convinced he'll come out on top.
Stretched between the front seats, this multi-tasking organizer blocks kid feet and curious dogs too.
Netflix is shipping its final DVD rentals, marking the end of an era that helped make the company the streaming behemoth it is today.
As expected, Apple is making a last-ditch effort to get the Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that would force it to open up its App Store to third-party payments.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 5 matchups in college football against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
Market intelligence -- where organizations gather information about industries, other businesses, trends and more in order to use that data to help make business decisions -- has become a huge industry in itself over the last few decades, projected to be worth nearly $84 billion in revenues this year. Now, as newer innovations like ChatGPT threaten to cannibalize the market, one of the bigger startups in the space, AlphaSense, is announcing a significant fundraise of $150 million to double down on the opportunity for growth. The Series E round -- which bumps New York-based AlphaSense's valuation up to $2.5 billion -- is being led by Bond, with participation also from CapitalG (Alphabet's fund focused on larger investments), Viking Global Investors, Goldman Sachs and new backer BAM Elevate.
Check out our latest positional preview for 2023-24 drafts, the power forwards!
Four boxing experts — trainers Teddy Atlas, Freddie Roach and Stephen Edwards and matchmaker Sean Gibbons — spoke to Yahoo Sports in an attempt to put Canelo Alvarez's career into the proper perspective.
One Amazon customer said it "feels like a $10K tennis bracelet."
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
In this week's edition of The Overhang, Nate Tice breaks down Buffalo weaponizing Allen's unpredictability, a smart wrinkle to a popular route concept, and a couple bets for the Packers-Lions Thursday nighter.
Sega unexpectedly canceled the title ‘Hyenas’ soon before it was expected to launch. Layoffs could also be coming to the developer.
The Raspberry Pi 5 will set enthusiasts back $60 for the 4GB version.
Want something comfy and warm, but cute enough to wear in public this fall and winter? Look no further.
If you find yourself opting into closed captions more often than you'd like, you need this in your life.
Rothy's is known for its machine-washable shoes, but its new water-resistant boot has everyone talking since it's the ideal fall essential.
Former Microsoft executive Panos Panay is the new head of Amazon’s Devices and Services division, where he'll oversee the Alexa and Echo teams.
Most white collar jobs involve creating presentations. Presentations include data points, and ensuring that these data points remain accurate and up to date is a challenging task in its own right. To help ease the burden -- at least on the data points front -- Nabil Jallouli, Bahir Saad and Younes Jallouli co-founded Rollstack, a platform that automatically updates the metrics and figures in slide decks, reports and documents.
Mythos Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm started by Vishal Maini, closed $14 million in capital commitments for its first fund that will invest in transformative AI companies. Metaplanet, Delphi Ventures and The Operating Group are backers alongside a group of individual investors, including Phil Black, co-founder of True Ventures; Walter Kortschak, managing director of Summit Partners; Tom Shaughnessy, co-founder of Delphi Digital; and Anna Counselman, co-founder of Upstart. The solo general partner firm, based in San Francisco, joins the likes of Connect Ventures, Fuse and Unconventional Ventures in announcing a new fund this month.
The Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak and moved to a half-game back of the Astros for the third AL wild-card spot.