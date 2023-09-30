One-handed catch in Princeton's win over Fairfield

TechCrunch

Market intelligence -- where organizations gather information about industries, other businesses, trends and more in order to use that data to help make business decisions -- has become a huge industry in itself over the last few decades, projected to be worth nearly $84 billion in revenues this year. Now, as newer innovations like ChatGPT threaten to cannibalize the market, one of the bigger startups in the space, AlphaSense, is announcing a significant fundraise of $150 million to double down on the opportunity for growth. The Series E round -- which bumps New York-based AlphaSense's valuation up to $2.5 billion -- is being led by Bond, with participation also from CapitalG (Alphabet's fund focused on larger investments), Viking Global Investors, Goldman Sachs and new backer BAM Elevate.