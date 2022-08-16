'One of the happiest days of my life': Brother of victim from 1992 double-homicide relieved that suspect has been charged

WAUPACA – When Richard Togstad found out police may have found his sister's killer after a 30-year investigation, he was ecstatic.

"It was one of the happiest days of my life," Togstad said.

23-year-old Tanna Togstad was stabbed to death at her home in 1992, along with her boyfriend Timothy Mumbrue, 35, and her dog. For 30 years, families waited for answers while investigators worked to solve the case.

After police connected DNA identified at the scene of a crime with DNA from a traffic stop made in July, Tony G. Haase, 51, was charged Friday morning with two counts of first-degree murder.

Haase told investigators after seeing news reports of the murders in 1992, he "was afraid he was involved," due to "snippets" of memories he recalled from the night of March 20, 1992. That night, Haase told police, he went to Tanna Togstad's farmhouse on Butternut Ridge just north of Weyauwega in a "drunken stupor." At the house, Haase said he got in a "scuffle" with Mumbrue that involved a knife. He then punched Tanna Togstad in the face and stabbed her in the chest after she started to "stir," the criminal complaint said.

Haase wasn't a random stranger to the Togstad family. Their families knew each other well.

"I knew his dad, I knew his grandpa, I knew his grandma my whole life," Richard Togstad, 58, said. "I knew the family my whole life, but I didn't know (Tony) per se."

After his arrest, Haase told investigators that his father was friends with the Togstads' father. In 1977, when Haase was seven years old, his father died in a snowmobile accident that involved three other snowmobilers, one of whom was the Togstads' father. Haase said he was thinking about the snowmobile accident on the night he drunkenly went to Tanna Togstad's house, according to the complaint.

Richard Togstad said it was upsetting to learn that for three decades after Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mubrue's murders, Haase and the Togstads continued life as neighbors in the same community.

Haase lived less than a mile away from Richard Togstad's house for about 15 years after his sister's murder, and less than three miles away in the years since then, Richard Togstad said. Until his arrest, Haase worked at the Waupaca Foundry.

Richard Togstad said while he is happy his family is finally receiving closure after a 30-year mystery, he feels "mixed emotions" for Haase's family, who he believes "were completely blindsided by the whole thing."

"Let's face it, it's a bad deal all the way around. Their family, our family," Richard Togstad said.

Tanna Togstad

On Sunday, just days after Haase's arrest, Richard Togstad's mother, Helen Hoffman, of New London, died at age 82. On Facebook, Richard Togstad wrote, "My mother passed away finally at peace."

Richard Togstad said he and his family have been attending as many court hearings as possible. Richard Togstad was in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, when Haase requested a two-week adjournment so he can find an attorney. Haase's adjourned initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 23, according to court records.

Haase is currently held at Waupaca County Jail on $2 million cash bail.

"Even though people would like to call it a cold case, the Waupaca County, the DOJ, the DCI, the FBI, everybody has spent hundreds of thousands of man hours on this thing," Richard Togstad said. "It was pretty much a bottomless pit, you know, to keep spending money until it was solved, because it was a very solvable case. And they've always said that they just needed the DNA from the right person."

