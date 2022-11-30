One Harvest Technology Group Limited (ASX:HTG) insider upped their stake by 454% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Harvest Technology Group Limited's (ASX:HTG ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Harvest Technology Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder Paul Guilfoyle made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.2m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.12 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.071. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Paul Guilfoyle. We note that Paul Guilfoyle was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Paul Guilfoyle ditched 11.38m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.12. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Harvest Technology Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Harvest Technology Group, over the last three months. The selling netted AU$82k for Founder Paul Guilfoyle. But the good news is that there was purchasing too , worth AU$18k. While it's not great to see insider selling, the net amount sold isn't enough for us to want to read anything into it.

Insider Ownership Of Harvest Technology Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Harvest Technology Group insiders own 24% of the company, worth about AU$10.0m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Harvest Technology Group Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Harvest Technology Group, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 7 warning signs for Harvest Technology Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

