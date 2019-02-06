This one health trend is increasing millennials' risks for cancer

The rates for some cancers linked to obesity are rising among young adults in the United States, said a study led by the American Cancer Society.

The study published Sunday in the peer-reviewed journal The Lancet Public Health found rates rising for six of 12 cancers tied to obesity — colorectal, endometrial, gallbladder, kidney, multiple myeloma, and pancreas — between 1995 and 2014.

In some types of cancer, people born between 1980 and 1989 had double the rate of risk at the same age compared to those born between 1945 and 1954, said the study.

"Although the absolute risk of these cancers is small in younger adults, these findings have important public health implications,” said study author Ahmedin Jemal, scientific vice president of surveillance and health services research with the American Cancer Society, in a statement.

Jemal said the trend among younger adults could potentially grow worse, "potentially halting or reversing the progress achieved in reducing cancer mortality over the past several decades."

Incidences of cancer among young people in general is still much lower compared to older people. According to 2015 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were more than 183,000 new cancer cases among people between the ages of 25 and 49. By comparison, there were more than 252,000 cases in between the ages of 65 and 69.

"The risk of getting colorectal, multiple myeloma or kidney cancer is still much less in a 25- to 49-year-old than someone in their 60s and 70s, but the rate is what is sort of surprising and concerning," said Dr. Jeffrey Meyerhardt, clinical director of the Gastrointestinal Cancer Center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The study also looked at rates for 18 cancers unrelated to obesity. Only two saw an increase, the study found.

Researchers used 20 years of data on incidences of 30 types of cancers from a database managed by the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries, which covers about 67 percent of the U.S. population.

Multiple studies have tied obesity to several health conditions, including cancer, high blood pressure and diabetes. Last year, a report from the World Cancer Research Fund links 12 types of cancers, including breast and colorectal, to being overweight.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is in the midst of an obesity epidemic. A report released last September from non-profit groups Trust for America’s Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found seven states have adult obesity rates over 35 percent in 2017, while only two states, Hawaii and Colorado, had obesity rates below 25 percent.

The September report also found obesity costs an estimated $149 billion annually in directly related health care spending and an additional $66 billion a year in lowered economic productivity.

Dr. Dale Shepard, an oncologist with The Cleveland Clinic, said the study is a reminder both patients and doctors should be more mindful of ways to prevent cases of cancer.

"We need to pay a lot more attention to obesity and controlling it, and doing things like diet modification and exercise," said Shepard. "We know that both of those can also reduce the incidence of cancer."

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: This one health trend is increasing millennials' risks for cancer