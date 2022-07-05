One held in fatal hit-and-run

Jul. 4—ALTOONA — Altoona police say one person has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend.

Police were called to Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West for a report of a person who was found dead. Investigators found the person had been walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit sometime during the early morning hours July 3.

Investigators initially sought a Ford, possibly an Explorer with damage to the right front and passenger side. They later announced both a suspected driver was in custody and that police had the vehicle believed to have been involved in the collision.

On Monday, police said the investigation remained ongoing and they were still urging those who might have information about the crash to come forward.

Names of those involved in the crash were not released as of press time, though authorities do anticipate releasing more information soon.