One in hospital after being shot outside Dayton restaurant, mistakenly thought stabbed

Apr. 17—A person is in the hospital after a 911 caller reported finding a shooting victim outside of a Dayton restaurant.

Emergency crews responded to the 3200 block of North Main Street in Dayton after a 911 caller reported a man who had been shot lying in the grass, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Soon after police and medics arrived on scene, crews reported to dispatch that the victim had been actually been stabbed, but this was later found to be mistaken.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and is currently in unknown condition.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.