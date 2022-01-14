One in hospital after early morning stabbing in Sunbury

Jan. 14—SUNBURY — One person is in serious condition following an early morning stabbing that took place in Memorial Acres, Sunbury Police said.

The incident is not related to the recent string of incidents that have occurred in the city, according to Sgt. Travis Bremigen.

One person is in custody, following the incident, Bremigen said.

Bremigen said police were dispatched to Memorial Acres at 2:10 a.m. for a report of a domestic incident with a stabbing victim.

When officers arrived they found a male on the ground with a stab wound. He was rushed to a Valley hospital, Bremigen said.

Bremigen said police are not releasing names at this time and there will be more information at a later time.

Sunbury police and a forensic unit from the state police remain on scene.

This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.