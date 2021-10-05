One in hospital, police searching for suspect after reported shooting in Dayton

Oct. 5—One person has been shot and police are searching the area near Stanley Avenue and state Route 4 after a reported shooting in Dayton.

Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of North Main Street around 4:45 a.m. on a report of a shooting and found a female victim, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

She was transported to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly called Grandview Medical Center, records said.

Police briefly pursued a male suspect, who bailed out of the vehicle on Stanley Avenue near Route 4.

Officers called for a K9 unit to help search the area.