One hospitalized, another jailed in early morning nightclub riot

Just after midnight Saturday, Wichita Falls Police responded to Club Sip on East Scott Avenue. They were told there was a large disturbance of about fifty people fighting and engaged in a riot inside the club.

WFPD spokesman Sgt. Eipper said a large group of people was seen running out of the club when officers arrived. A man with blood running down his face told police he was assaulted by several males inside the club and said he was trying to defend himself.

One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, and another was arrested for evading police custody. A witness told the Times Record News they saw several people fleeing the scene when the firetrucks, ambulances and police cars arrived.

Club security asked police to standby while they removed the remaining crowd.

