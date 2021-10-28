One hospitalized after Boise police shooting that followed reports of ‘suicidal subject’

A police shooting in downtown Boise on Wednesday evening sent one person to the hospital, according to the Boise Police Department.

At 5:05 p.m., Ada County dispatchers received a call regarding a “suicidal subject” on the Interstate 184 Connector, near the westbound Chinden Boulevard exit, according to dispatch. The incident eventually moved to the intersection of West Myrtle Street and South Capitol Boulevard, dispatch said.

At 6:30 p.m., BPD tweeted that police had “secured the scene” following an officer-involved shooting near the same intersection. “The injured subject was rushed to a local hospital,” according to the tweet.

Boise police have secured the scene of an officer involved shooting near W. Myrtle and S. Capitol Blvd. The injured subject was rushed to a local hospital. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force has been activated to investigate. More information will be available soon. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) October 28, 2021

The Boise Fire Department, BPD, Ada County Paramedics and the Idaho State Police responded to the scene, according to dispatch.

Police have activated the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force to investigate, which is standard for all shootings involving officers.

The incident Wednesday marked the eighth shooting involving a police officer in the Treasure Valley this year. Five of those shootings have involved the Boise Police Department, and that includes Monday’s deadly attack at the Boise Towne Square mall, where a man engaged in a shootout with police after he killed two people and injured several others.

The shooter died on Tuesday at a local hospital.

The other three police shootings in the Treasure Valley this year included two with officers from the Nampa Police Department — one of which was fatal — and a fatal shooting by an officer with the Garden City Police Department.

There have been at least 10 fatal police-involved shootings in 2021 in Idaho, which is three fewer than the high for the past 20 years, set in 2018.