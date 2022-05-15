1 hospitalized, 5 arrested after fights break out near Revere Beach bandstand
Police have arrested five people in connection with a series of fights and unruly behavior at Revere Beach.
Most of the people arrested are juveniles, State Police said. They face charges ranging from assault, to disorderly conduct, to violation of a harassment prevention order.
State Police said the brawls happened around 5 p.m. near the bandstand. Several hundred people were gathered in the area at the time, according to police.
The fights resulted in a large police response that included additional troopers from neighboring barracks and K-9 units.
Police said a boy was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with a potentially serious injury. The main suspects are a group reportedly wearing ski masks, who fled before troopers arrived, a State Police spokesperson told Boston 25.
Revere Police assisted at the scene.
This conduct will not be tolerated. We welcome anyone to the Beach who obeys the law and respects the rights and safety of those around them. If anyone comes down to cause trouble, however, we will take enforcement action. Bottom line: Have fun, respect others, and obey the law. https://t.co/rzo6sot6iI
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 15, 2022
