1 hospitalized, 5 arrested after fights break out near Revere Beach bandstand

Boston 25 News Staff
·1 min read

Police have arrested five people in connection with a series of fights and unruly behavior at Revere Beach.

Most of the people arrested are juveniles, State Police said. They face charges ranging from assault, to disorderly conduct, to violation of a harassment prevention order.

State Police said the brawls happened around 5 p.m. near the bandstand. Several hundred people were gathered in the area at the time, according to police.

The fights resulted in a large police response that included additional troopers from neighboring barracks and K-9 units.

Police said a boy was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with a potentially serious injury. The main suspects are a group reportedly wearing ski masks, who fled before troopers arrived, a State Police spokesperson told Boston 25.

Revere Police assisted at the scene.

