One hospitalized following Wilkes-Barre shooting

Mar. 9—WILKES-BARRE — One victim was taken to an area hospital after a round of late-afternoon gunfire along North Main Street on Tuesday.

City police chief Joseph Coffay confirmed that one individual had been transported to a hospital and was undergoing surgery after being shot in the area of North Main and North Streets.

The intersection of those two streets was blocked off to pedestrians and all traffic while police, detectives from Luzerne County and a forensic unit from the Pennsylvania State Police secured the scene to search for evidence.

Traffic on North Street was blocked all the way down to the intersection of North and Washington Streets. Officers also taped off Madison Street as part of the crime scene.

Coffay said that the victim had fled from North Main Street to Madison after being shot, where he was found and transported for medical attention.

A number of witnesses, including several individuals who live along North Main, reported hearing multiple gunshots and a loud scream around 3:30 p.m.

At least 12 shell casings were located and marked as evidence by police, who were still searching the scene well into Tuesday evening.

Coffay said that this incident was believed to be a part of a larger issue, and referenced a shooting last month at the Sherman Hills apartment complex, a suspect in which was arrested and identified by Wilkes-Barre city police on Tuesday morning.

"Our investigation shows that it's this group of individuals that have a dispute with each other, and they continue to meet up with each other and fire shots at each other," Coffay said. "As you could see today, we identified one of them and we arrested him yesterday ... we'll continue to hunt these individuals down and charge them as appropriate."

A release posted to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department's Facebook page Tuesday night provided more details into the incident.

According to the release, police believe that the victim was in the area of North Main Street with another male when a vehicle approached, containing individuals with which the victim had a prior dispute with.

The victim and the unknown males inside the vehicle began shooting at one another, with the victim being struck in the lower abdomen.

The victim was treated for his injury at a local hospital. It was determined by investigators that the victim was wanted for a previous shooting, and will be arraigned once he is released from medical care.

Police and troopers from the state police Forensic Unit also blocked off a portion of Beaumont Street, from North Main Street extending down to Madison Street, late Tuesday night.

Two individuals were seen being taken into custody and loaded into police vehicles at this scene, shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators were focused on a residence on the corner of Beaumont and Madison Street, and had a vehicle towed from the scene.

Coffay couldn't go into details about the arrests or about the police activity on Beaumont Street, but he did confirm to reporters on scene that the activity was related to the shooting from earlier and that more information would be released this morning.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division.