One hospitalized after Frederick shooting

Dec. 20—One person was hospitalized Monday after an early morning shooting under investigation by Frederick police.

Frederick Police Department officers responded to the area of S. Pendleton Court around 2:30 a.m., according to a police news release. Police found one adult with a gunshot wound. They were taken to an area trauma center. Police say the patient is in stable condition.

This is an active investigation, and FPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Yackovich at 240-549-4450 or KYackovich@FrederickMDPolice.org. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting FPD's crime tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

Residents in the area with cameras or video surveillance are asked to check their systems and contact Yackovich if they observe anything that might be helpful to police in the investigation.

FPD partners with Metro Crime Stoppers (MCS) of Maryland. Submitting a tip through MCS may result in the tipster receiving a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest. Visit metrocrimestoppers.org for more info.

