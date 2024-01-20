One hospitalized after house fire in west St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One person was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries after a house fire Saturday morning in west St. Louis County.

Crews responded to the fire around 9 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Old State Road near Wildwood. When they arrived, they found a home with heavy fire and smoke pouring out.

Fire officials say, when temperatures dip well below freezing, their equipment freezes faster and water may turn to ice, adding another hazard for first responders.

“With the temperatures, it’s been a challenge to get to the fire and get water supply,” said Deputy Chief Mike Digman with the Metro West Fire District. “But crews were able to knock down the fire and make sure no one was trapped inside the building.

Within the last week, firefighters have responded to deadly fires in the City of St. Louis and St. Charles County amid bitter cold conditions.

