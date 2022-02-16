Update: One hospitalized for mental health concerns following report of shooting in Northwest Rochester

Feb. 16—ROCHESTER — No injuries were reported after a man apparently in the throes of a mental health crisis fired a pistol inside his home Tuesday evening, Feb. 15, 2022, in Northwest Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department received a call of a shooting about 7:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of 15th Avenue Northwest. A 46-year-old man called police saying he was shooting at people in his house because they were messing with him, Lt. Tom Faudskar said Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, the man came out of his house and spoke with police who determined he was having a mental health crisis. The man, whom Faudskar said was very cooperative, was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Officers did not find anyone else inside the home. It appeared the man had fired a single shot from a 9 mm pistol. Police were expected to return to the residence Wednesday with a search warrant to make sure officers did not miss anything during their initial inspection the night before.

No charges have been filed in the incident.