One hospitalized, one arrested after 911 caller spies person with knife in Dayton

Jul. 28—One person was taken to the hospital and another is in jail after a reported stabbing in Dayton.

Emergency crews responded to the 300 block of E. Fairview Avenue at 11:08 p.m. after a caller first reported seeing someone walking around with a knife, followed by a report that somebody had been stabbed, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Medics took one person to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatchers said We are working to confirm their condition.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on a preliminary felonious assault charged, according to a Dayton police incident report. Formal charges have not been filed at this time.

