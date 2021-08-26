One hospitalized, one arrested after road rage shooting

Aug. 25—A 36-year-old Crowley man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a shooting which police said began as a road rage incident.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office dispatch received a call about 8:18 p.m. from a passerby about the shooting.

During the investigation it was discovered that the road rage incident began on Farm-to-Market Road 3048 before proceeding to, and ending in, the 600 block of County Road 904.

The two vehicles involved were a black 2018 Dodge Ram truck and a maroon 2002 Cadillac Escalade. While on CR 904 the suspect and the victim stopped in the roadway and engaged in a physical altercation.

When the victim attempted to leave, the suspect — Cody Dale Cantrell — fired four shots into the victim's vehicle.

The victim was struck two times as he drove away and was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital.

Cantrell was arrested on the scene by JCSO deputies and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a firearm. Cantrell is being held at the Johnson County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.