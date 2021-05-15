Police officer shoots a man at the Falls. Cops say he had a knife

An off-duty Miami-Dade County police officer working at Macy’s in the Falls shopping mall in Kendall Friday night shot a man who a law enforcement source says was armed with a knife.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue medics arrived at the scene at 8:49 p.m., according to a dispatch supervisor, and took the man to Jackson South Medical at 9:03 p.m.

The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

According to a police source, the officer was working at Macy’s in uniform when he saw the man shoplifting an item. The man pulled out a knife when the officer confronted him, the source said, and the officer shot him.

This is the second mall shooting in South Florida in less than a week. Last Saturday, five people were wounded in a shooting at the Aventura Mall after an argument between two groups of people turned violent.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.