One killed after shooting in Burke Co., deputies say

One person is dead after a shooting in Burke County on Sunday evening, according to our partners at The News Herald.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says deputies were called to a mobile home along Pax Hill Road near Piney Road just after 4 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

At the scene, one person was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. The Herald says the condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Deputies told Burke County bureau reporter, Dave Faherty that a local bond agency had been to the home before the shooting occurred.

Officials with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident, the cause of the shooting has not been released.

Details are limited at this time,

