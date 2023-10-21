One hospitalized after shooting near local school building
One person has been hospitalized after a shooting near Fairview PreK-6 school, a Montgomery County Dispatch Supervisor confirmed.
Dayton police officers were dispatched to 2314 Elsmere Ave. in Dayton at 7:08 p.m., the supervisor said.
One person was transported to a local hospital but their condition is not known.
Dayton police are investigating this shooting.
