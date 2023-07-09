One hospitalized in shooting outside Malden pizza shop

One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot outside a Malden pizza shop Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to Main Street at approximately 2:51 p.m. for a reported shooting, according to Malden police. The gunshot victim’s issues were not considered serious and they were able to transport themselves to a local hospital for treatment.

Police and detectives could be seen putting up crime scene tape around New York Pizza, located at 421 Main Street.

Authorities say they are not aware of any cars or businesses being hit by bullets.

Malden Police say the incident is an active and ongoing investigation and that no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW