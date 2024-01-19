One hospitalized after shooting shuts down Northwest Avenue in Bellingham for two hours

Bellingham police closed off Northwest Drive off I-5 around 7:46 p.m. Thursday after reported gunshots in the area. The street was closed until around 10 p.m. after one man was arrested.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Northwest Avenue to find a man on the ground with an apparent gunshot injury and another uninjured man, according to Megan Peters with the Bellingham Police Department.

Photo provided by Bellingham Police shows the victim of a Bellingham shooting in the street. The vehicle belongs to the shooter, according law enforcement.

The injured man was taken to the hospital in reportedly life-threatening condition, according to a Facebook post from The Bellingham Police Department.

The suspect, Matthew David Coltrane, 32, was arrested for first-degree assault.

The incident remains under investigation, and police are asking people to reach out if they have any information. The Bellingham Police Department can be contacted at 360-778-8611 or tipiline@cob.org. Witnesses are asked to reference the case number of the incident, 24B03289.