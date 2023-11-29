One hospitalized after South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a shooting in the South Linden section of Columbus Tuesday night.

Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1200 block of East 25th Avenue at approximately 10:56 p.m.

The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition, according to police.

There is no information on suspects at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

