Woman hospitalized after a stabbing in Key West. Two teens are in custody, police say

A 19-year-old woman was flown to a Miami-Dade hospital Thursday night after being stabbed during a fight in Key West, according to authorities.

Key West Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said two teens are in custody. The exact location is not yet clear.

The stabbing was the result of a fight between the woman and two teenage girls, according to Assistant Monroe County State Attorney Joseph Mansfield.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.