One hospitalized after stabbing in Kowloon parking lot in Saugus

One person was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the Kowloon parking lot in Saugus Saturday night.

Police responded to the iconic Route 1 restaurant just after 9:00 p.m. where they found a male victim suffering from stab wounds, a Saugus police spokesperson told Boston 25. He was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Specific details regarding his injuries were not immediately made available.

The stabbing comes less than two weeks after an unacceptable and disgusting” brawl broke out inside the packed Kowloon Restaurant on Thanksgiving Eve.

Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a fight in progress at the Kowloon on Route 1, according to the Saugus Police Department.

A video sent to Boston 25 showed pushing, shoving, and punches being thrown. At one point in the video, someone appears to pick up a glass bottle and smash it over another patron’s head.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

