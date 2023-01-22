One hospitalized in stabbing near Boston deli
One person was hospitalized Saturday night after they were stabbed near Archie’s New York Deli in Boston Saturday night.
Police responded to the area of 101 Arch Street at 6:39 p.m., according to Boston Police.
The stabbing victim was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not announced any arrests made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
