One hospitalized after west Columbus hit-skip crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized Saturday night after a hit-and-run crash on the west side of Columbus.

Columbus police said an adult was crossing West Broad Street at North Ogden Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. when they were hit by a car driving west on West Broad Street.

The car, which police said was a red compact vehicle, then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to an unnamed hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Columbus police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Columbus Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4767.

