Texas governor: "All hostages are out alive and safe"

All four hostages have been safely released after a day-long standoff at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said on Saturday night.

The latest: "Around 9 p.m., the HRT — hostage rescue team — breached the synagogue, they rescued the three [remaining] hostages, the suspect is deceased," said Police Chief Michael Miller of Colleyville, located roughly 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

Authorities declined to immediately release the name of the suspect or the four hostages, all adults, though Miller confirmed that one of those being held was Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who leads the congregation and who Miller described as a "close friend of mine."

Matt DeSarno, the special agent in charge at the FBI's Dallas Field Office, said the suspect was focused on "one issue that was not specifically threatening to the Jewish community."

According to Texas Department of Public Safety, the suspect said he wanted to see Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist, who is serving an 86-year sentence nearby. Siddiqui was convicted in 2010 for assaulting U.S. federal agents, employees and nationals in Afghanistan.

"We strongly condemn the hostage-taking at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, TX," Siddiqui's attorney Marwa Elbially, said in a statement published by CNN earlier on Saturday. "We implore the hostage taker to immediately release all hostages and turn himself in."

"We want to verify that the perpetrator is NOT Dr. Aafia's brother who is a respected architect and member of the community. Whoever the assailant is, we want him to know that his actions are condemned by Dr. Aafia and her family," the statement continued.

Driving the news: The FBI's Dallas Field Office, including crisis negotiators, and Texas Department of Public Safety worked alongside local authorities as the situation unfolded, the local police department said in an earlier statement.

"Officers arrived on and observed an emergency situation that warranted an evacuation of the surrounding areas" nearly an hour after the Shabbat services began at 10 a.m. CST, according to the CPD statement.

What they're saying: "Thanks to the courageous work of state, local and federal law enforcement, four Americans who were held hostage at a Texas synagogue will soon be home with their families," President Biden said in a statement on Saturday evening.

"I am grateful to the tireless work of law enforcement at all levels who acted cooperatively and fearlessly to rescue the hostages. We are sending love and strength to the members of Congregation Beth Israel, Colleyville, and the Jewish community," added the president, who had been updated throughout the day as the situation developed.

"There is more we will learn in the days ahead about the motivations of the hostage taker. But let me be clear to anyone who intends to spread hate—we will stand against anti-Semitism and against the rise of extremism in this country," Biden said. "That is who we are, and tonight, the men and women of law enforcement made us all proud.

" Prayers answered," Abbott tweeted. "All hostages are out alive and safe."

The governor described a "tense hostage situation" on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

