One Hurst restaurant cited for followup in recent Tarrant County health inspections

Jessika Harkay
·1 min read

Of 99 Tarrant County food establishments that underwent health inspections from March 6 through March 12, only one will require a followup.

Totally Tea, located at 736 W. Pipeline Road in Hurst, scored 30 demerits. Tarrant County inspects restaurants other than those located in the cities of Fort Worth, Arlington, North Richland Hills and Euless, all of which conduct their own inspections.

Any restaurant that scores over 29 demerits is required to receive a followup inspection.

restaurant inspections
restaurant inspections

2021-2022 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Tarrant County restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

Totally Tea was cited March 8 for improper hand washing by an employee, improper tracking time for food that needed to be discarded within a certain period and no sanitizer for ware washing on the premises. The restaurant improved in a followup inspection the next day with a score of 6 demerits.

Only one other restaurant scored over a 20, Boston Market at 494 Grapevine Highway in Hurst, which scored 21 demerits and did not require a followup.

The Boston Market location was cited for mold-like substance in its ice machine, improper cool-down procedures for food including chicken, and dirty ceiling tiles and vents in the kitchen.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for March 6th - 12th, 2022. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

