One hurt in Burnett St. shooting

Aug. 26—A Crossville man was shot once in the lower abdomen area after being assaulted, and city police are still trying to identify and locate the assailant in the incident.

It is believed the suspect fled the area after the shooting.

Crossville Police and first responders were called to the area at 61 Burnett St. around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The site is the Village Inn off Main St., and the parking lot faces Flynn Sign Co.

Police in a press release only identified the victim as a 25-year-old Hispanic male. The victim was airlifted to The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, where he was listed in stable condition Thursday morning, the press release states.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they encountered a language barrier in obtaining information about what had happened.

"It is unknown at this time exactly where the confrontation occurred or a possible motive for the attack," the police press release said.

Wording of a press release from the city indicates there is some question as to just where the shooting and assault took place.

Police remained on the scene for a couple of hours and were observed conducting a grid search of the parking lot in an effort to locate evidence.

No additional information was available at press time. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Crossville Police Department at 931-484-7231.

