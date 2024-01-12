14-year-old hurt in shooting in west Charlotte

A teenager was hurt following a shooting Thursday night in west Charlotte, according to reports from MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Burbank Drive near Lasalle Street. MEDIC said one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Channel 9 spoke with a neighbor who said they heard gunshots.

“It sounded like fireworks. It sounded like a bomb with some fireworks. It was like that right there. It sounded really loud. I was like, wow,” the neighbor said.

According to a police report released Friday morning, the victim was a 14-year-old boy who was in his home when shots were fired into it. The police report says another teenager was inside, and a 48-year-old woman was also home.

The police report says another home on Burbank Drive was also shot into around the same time. Two 86-year-olds were inside the home and weren’t hurt, according to the report.

It’s not clear if police have identified a suspect in the shootings.

