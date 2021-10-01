One hurt, one held in Neverfail Rd. shooting

Sep. 30—One man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, a second man was being held on an investigative hold, and a woman who may have witnessed a Thursday morning shooting was questioned by sheriff's investigators in an incident that occurred in western Cumberland County.

The sheriff's office has not released any information as of press time Thursday but this is what is known at deadline.

Deputies and emergency responders were dispatched to a residence off Neverfail Rd. around 8 a.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. Deputies en route were then notified that the victim had been driven to the parking lot of the Claysville United Methodist Church.

The unidentified man suffered a serious gunshot wound to the arm which resulted in a substantial loss of blood.

An ambulance picked up the victim and took him to a medical helicopter at Crossville Memorial Airport. He was flown to a regional trauma center, and his condition at press time is not known.

A woman who drove the man to the church parking lot may have witnessed the shooting and was interviewed there by deputies.

Other investigators traveled to the residence off Neverfail Rd., west of Pleasant Hill and off Hwy. 70 W., where a man was taken into custody on an investigative hold while the scene was processed.

It appeared the shooting took place in the driveway of the residence.

Investigators were at the scene for a couple of hours Thursday morning.

No one has been charged in the incident as the investigation is continuing to unfold.

Updates will be published when they become avail-able.

