One hurt in shooting

Nov. 2—GUILFORD COUNTY — One person was injured in a shooting late Tuesday in the southwestern part of the county, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting was reported about 11 p.m., and deputies arrived to find one person with a gunshot wound. The person was taken transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The sheriff's office did not release any other information, including the person's age, whether it was a man or a woman, the person's condition in the hospital or where the shooting happened.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on the shooting call detectives at 336-641- 2799 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.