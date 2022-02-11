One hurt in shooting near Lexington club; victim takes himself to hospital

Lexington police are investigating a shooting outside a club on Winchester Road that left one person hurt early Friday morning.

A call of shots fired in the 900 block of Winchester Road, near the Player’s Club, came in at about 3:40 a.m., police said. When officers arrived, they located people leaving the scene but no victim or suspect.

Not long after, an adult male showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening.

Shell casings were found at the scene, but police don’t have any suspect information roughly three hours after the shooting.