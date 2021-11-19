One hurt in shooting near Lexington elementary school

One person in Lexington was taken to the hospital Friday morning as a result of a shooting near Cardinal Valley Elementary School, according to Lexington police.

The call of shots fired at an apartment complex on Cambridge Drive came in at 9:43 a.m., police said. When officers arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot.

Lt. Chris Van Brackel said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He also said police don’t have a suspect description at this time.