One hurt in shooting in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

One person has been hurt following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Thursday night, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Griers Grove Road near Beatties Ford Road.

MEDIC said one person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura spoke with neighbors who said northwest Charlotte is a quiet area, and he hopes it stays that way.

Jerry Tobin said the Garden Community, just off Beatties Ford Road, has dealt with various crimes over the years, including drug deals and non-violent offenses.

However, Tobin believes those incidents can escalate into dangerous situations.

“It’s a problem that’s been rooted for a while. It’s one of those problems that I don’t think is going to go away anytime soon,” Tobin said.

Two weeks ago, officers responded to two separate shootings just hours apart.

In the last five months, at least eight other aggravated assaults have occurred in the same area.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are working on a plan to reduce crime by stepping up patrols.

“That’s an ongoing process. “We’re working on those things. We’re active, and we want to hear from you. We want to hear your concerns,” Lt. Kevin Pietrus said.

The city has designated Beatties Ford Road as the Corridor of Opportunity, which refers to historically low-income areas with higher rates of crime.

There is also an Alternative to Violence team, led by Youth Advocate programs, that is working to reduce the burden on law enforcement with volunteers and trained professionals before shootings happen.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.

