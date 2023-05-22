One hurt in shooting, Rock Hill police say

One person has been hurt following a shooting in Rock Hill, according to police.

Police said the incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on the 800 block of Heckle Boulevard.

At the scene, police found a victim with a gunshot wound to his left arm. They were later transported to Piedmont Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said 33-year-old Johntavious Dquise Burris has been arrested in connection with this incident.

An investigation revealed that Burris shot the victim due to an ongoing dispute before leaving the scene.

Burris turned himself into the Rock Hill Law Center. He has been charged with 1st-degree assault and battery, according to police.

